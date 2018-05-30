Roseanne Barr Fires Back at Her Co-Stars Amid Roseanne Cancellation: "You Throw Me Under the Bus"

Over on Fishman's Twitter account, the actor, famous for playing son D.J. Conner, posted a lengthy statement in reaction to the cancellation and called his colleague's words "reprehensible and intolerable."

"I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue," the actor continued in his statement. "While I am going to miss being part of the ABC family, I believe that to sit back, or remain silent in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive. My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views. To represent portions of society often marginalized. In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand-up against; bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all."

In a retort posted early Wednesday, Barr tweeted, "I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it.ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!"

The actress' comment was not lost on Fishman. "You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness," he answered back. "That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that."