Katy Perry Jets to London for Quick Trip to See Orlando Bloom in Killer Joe

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 26, 2018 10:21 AM

Katy Perry, Instagram Stories

She's supporting her man!

Days after confirming that she's "not single" at the American Idol finale in Los Angeles, Katy Perry made a quick trip across the pond to support Orlando Bloom, her rumored boyfriend.

According to the popstar's Instagram Stories, she hit up the actor's performance of the West End revival of Tracy LettsKiller Joe at London’s Trafalgar Studio 1. 

The stop was a brief one—tonight the singer is performing herself, hitting up the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam for her Witness Tour on Saturday night. The "Part of Me" singer will also be performing in Amsterdam on Sunday. 

While in merry old England, the 33-year-old snacked on a traditional English meal of "beans on toast."

Katy Perry's Romantic History

Katy Perry, Instagram Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Colosseum, Rome

Bloom has recently began his West End stint of the grisly comedy, which opened previews on May 18 and will officially open June 4. The play, directed by Simon Evans, is scheduled to run through August 18. Bloom is joined by Gypsy star Sophie Cookson, Amadeus actor Adam Gillen, Dr. Who's Neve McIntosh, and Steffan Rhodri from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I.

While Perry and Bloom have yet to comment on their relationship status, for months they have been spotted together, igniting rumors that the exes had rekindled their relationship.

They've had dates in Tokyo and Rome and mePope Francis together—despite the the fact that the two had  taken "space" at the beginning of 2017. 

On Monday night, Katy spilled the beans, basically confirming what we all know—that she's with Orly—during an on-air encounter with The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin who on-air was promoting her upcoming season. 

"Can I be in the running?" the in-awe Kufrin asked Katy, who said, "I'm not single, but I still like you."

Looks like their on-again romance is in full bloom!

