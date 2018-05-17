Ellen DeGeneres Grills Sandra Bullock Over "Penis Facials"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 17, 2018 11:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sandra Bullock has a passion for "penis facials."

The Ocean's 8 star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and dished about her favorite beauty regimen. When asked to describe this facial that she's "obsessed" with, the actress attempted to explain why she gave it the "penis" nickname.

"Well it's this way in which one forces, through microneedling, it's like a little roller with these...it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and then boosts it," Bullock said. "You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum in."

When asked what she's pushing into her skin, Bullock said it's "whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores."

Photos

Sandra Bullock's Best Roles

Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"But what is it?" DeGeneres asked.

Bullock tried to explain, "It is an extraction from a...um...a piece of skin that came from a young person, far, far away, and they somehow figured out how to extract..."

DeGeneres then told the audience, "It's foreskin from a Korean baby. That's what it is."

The actress went on to share that it's not like she's "lying there with little pieces all over my face," but it's why she's has named the process the "penis facial."

"When you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, 'Give me the penis,'" Bullock laughed.

Watch the video above to see if Bullock's Ocean's 8 co-stars have tried her favorite facial! And you can learn more about this facial and more celebrity beauty treatments HERE!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Sandra Bullock , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2018, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Jokes She "Fixed" Her Met Gala Tan

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Santa Barbara International Film Festival Star Sightings

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 4

Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Sarah Silverman, GQ

GQ Spoofs Vanity Fair's Photoshop Fail With Help From Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Is "Protective" of Meghan Markle Amid "Difficult" Situation With Her Dad

A Wedding and a Murder

Oxygen Has Got Your True Crime Obsession Covered With 3 New Shows

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leave Windsor Castle Ahead of Royal Wedding

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Perfume Launch

Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All-Time

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.