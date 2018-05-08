Kris Jenner Takes Over Kylie Cosmetics to Unveil ''The Momager'' Collection

Kris Jenner normally lets her daughters steal the spotlight, but this time she's the one standing front and center.

The mom-of-six took over the Kylie Cosmetics (or should we say Kris Cosmetics) Instagram account to make the big announcement that the new collection from the beauty brand, "The Momager," will be released on Mother's Day. She made the grand reveal in a chic video and later shared an inside look at what the lip colors and eyeshadows would look like when she tried swatching for the first time on Kylie's arm.

From lush velvets to rich mattes, the lip colors provide a diverse range of colors that would suit any daughter or mother.