Check Out the Best Rule-Breaking Selfies From the 2018 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 8, 2018 4:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2018 Met Gala selfies

Instagram

Despite her 2015 selfie banAnna Wintour is not the strictest rule enforcer. 

Celebs were up to their usual shenanigans at last night's 2018 Met Gala, and even though another epic bathroom selfie didn't make its way onto our Instagram feeds this morning, there were still plenty of rebels ready to take the risk of posing for the cameras inside. 

No surprise here—Kim Kardashian wins the award for most stealthy selfie taker! She recruited Kylie JennerJennifer LopezAlex RodriguezSarah Jessica Parker and more to say cheese throughout the evening. 

Photos

Best Selfies From 2018 Met Gala

Honorable mention goes to Ariana Grande, who for her first-ever Met Gala wasn't the least bit afraid to document the exclusive event on social media. 

Ready for even more selfies? Click through the gallery above! 

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Met Gala , Met Gala , Selfies , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Pauley Perrette, NCIS

How Pauley Perrette Exited NCIS: Goodbye Abby!

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Shares Kelly Ripa's Advice Before First Met Gala

Reza Jarrahy, Geena Davis

Geena Davis and Dr. Reza Jarrahy Divorcing After 16 Years of Marriage

Roseanne, Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne Barr

Why Roseanne Tackled Muslim Panic Head-On

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Their PDA to the Streets After 2018 Met Gala

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner Takes Over Kylie Cosmetics to Unveil ''The Momager'' Collection

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala, Nails

2018 Met Gala: E! News Has Rounded Up All of the Fashion Hits and Misses

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.