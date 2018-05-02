Russell Simmons Expresses Support for #MeToo, Isn't ''Angry'' About Rape Allegations

Russell Simmons is speaking up about Hollywood's fight against sexual assault.

Days ago, the hip-hop mogul and the woman accusing him of rape agreed to dismiss the $5 million lawsuit she filed against him. Simmons still faces a separate $10 million lawsuit, and has maintained his innocence amid multiple sexual misconduct claims.

In a recent Instagram post, Simmons said he hasn't felt "too angry" about the allegations because, in his words, "listening intently to the dialogue around the #metoo movement has inspired me to look beyond my personal scenario."

"In the end I'll be fine," he added. "I've accepted responsibility for the life that I have lived and been very forcefully and vehemently denying accusations for things that I have not done."