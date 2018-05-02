Khloe Kardashian Living in "Hell" Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

"She wanted to have some alone time with the baby and figure out what her next steps are," she added. "It must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love—all in a day or two."

As E! News has previously reported, Khloe is conflicted about her future with the athlete. "Khloe is taking it one day at a time with Tristan. She is glad he is helping her out with True, but she has also been spending a lot of alone time reflecting," a source reveals. "They don't speak much about the situation, and Khloe feels like she is living in her own personal hell. The only thing keeping her happy right now is True and the support from her family. Everyone is ready for her to come home and thinks it will give her more peace. Tristan has desperately been trying to keep Khloe happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it's too far done."

No one in Khloe's family is speaking to Tristan, the source adds. "Kim was the only one to go public with her opinion, but they're on the same page and have similar feelings." Kourtney Kardashian "is more understanding," and she counseled Khloe on how to "make this work by separating from Tristan and co-parenting. Khloe listens to Kourtney the most and she confides in her daily." Kris Jenner "thinks it's time for her to come home and start the chapter over with True. They all are going to support whatever Khloe decides but have lost all respect for Tristan."