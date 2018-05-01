Zayn Malik Wants to Reconcile With Gigi Hadid, But She's "Hesitant"

Zayn's ready to be pillow talking again...

Days after photos emerged of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik getting their kiss on less than two months after the longtime couple called it quits, the singer is ready and willing to get his gal back and make it official, a source tells E! News.

A source tells E! News, "Zayn really wants to be with [Gigi] and has made it clear. He misses her and can't stand being apart."

However the insider says, "Gigi's a little bit more hesitant."

The source says that the high-profile twosome "broke up because it wasn't working and nothing has really changed."

The insider says that the the supermodel "does love him, but she isn't completely sure this is where she wants to be right now."

Additionally, the two have no signs of slowing down their fast-paced careers and that was certainly a factor in their parting ways.

"They are both so busy with their careers and traveling the world. It makes it very difficult to be in a relationship," said the source.