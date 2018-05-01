Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Trimmed Their Wedding Guest List

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 1, 2018 5:14 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may still be collecting those final R.S.V.P.'s for their May 19 wedding; however, their headcount will be smaller than previous royal wedding guest totals.
Even though their venue, St. George's Chapel, holds about 800 people, a source tells E! News the future bride and groom have chosen to cut their headcount down to 600 guests. This seems to be due to an altered seating plan. The insider tells E! News the couple may spread out the chapel's pews or arrange them diagonally so guests can get a better view of the altar. The source also claims this seating plan will "look much better" when it comes to those top-down camera shots for people watching the televised event at home.
So, how will this smaller headcount affect who attends the big event? The source tells E! News couples with young children are likely to attend the wedding without them.
This 600-person headcount is much smaller than the guest total for Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot in front of 1,900 guests at Westminster Abbey back in 2011. In fact, there were 650 people at their lunchtime reception at Buckingham Palace alone. Although, the evening reception was a more intimate affair with 300 guests.
Harry and Meghan are following suit by hosting both public and private wedding receptions. About 600 people will attend the lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall, hosted by Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, while about 200 people will attend the private reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Harry's father Prince Charles.
A few officials have already confirmed they're not attending the big event. According to CNN, a White House official confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not invited. The news outlet reported the same for British Prime Minister Theresa May. Forty-fourth president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are also expected not to attend.
Still, there will be plenty of people there to celebrate Harry and Meghan's nuptials. Back in March, Kensington Palace announced the couple has invited 2,640 members of the public to watch the bride's and groom's arrivals from the grounds of Windsor Castle. In addition, more than 250 members of the Armed Forces will be there to provide ceremonial support during the wedding and carriage procession.
Of course, the wedding will be televised, so people around the world can celebrate the big day, too.
