Calling It! 9 Unofficial Things That Will Happen at the Met Gala

The Met Gala is unlike any other red carpet.

It's unabashedly over-the-top. All of your favorite fashion heavy hitters are in attendance, including Rihanna and Beyoncé, wearing garments that they planned months ahead. The famous stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art create photos of fashion that you'll never forget. And, Hollywood's best dressed couples, like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, show the world what happens when you combine exceptionally beautiful womenswear and menswear with romance—it's almost too much to bare.

As the 70th annual gala, this year will be no different.

Anna Wintour, Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace—four mighty and fashion-forward women—are coming together to chair this year's extravaganza, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. While we can guess that the carpet will include homages to religion, as well as bridal wear, there are a few things we know that we will see.