Calling It! 9 Unofficial Things That Will Happen at the Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., May. 1, 2018 4:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Met Gala Moments, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

 

The Met Gala is unlike any other red carpet.

It's unabashedly over-the-top. All of your favorite fashion heavy hitters are in attendance, including Rihanna and Beyoncé, wearing garments that they planned months ahead. The famous stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art create photos of fashion that you'll never forget. And, Hollywood's best dressed couples, like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, show the world what happens when you combine exceptionally beautiful womenswear and menswear with romance—it's almost too much to bare.

As the 70th annual gala, this year will be no different.

Anna Wintour, Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace—four mighty and fashion-forward women—are coming together to chair this year's extravaganza, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. While we can guess that the carpet will include homages to religion, as well as bridal wear, there are a few things we know that we will see.

Photos

The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

Want to know what to expect? Keep scrolling and remember, you read it here first! 

ESC: Met Gala Moments

Instagram

Pre-Met Gala Skin-Care Selfies

Kate Hudson's golden skin-care routine is just the tip of the iceberg. Get ready to hear about the out-of-box, yet cutting-edge practices that celebs are doing to make sure their complexion is Met Gala ready.

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Bella Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Booty-Baring Garments

The Met Gala red carpet is all about extremes, so while we'll princess-inspired gowns that float on layers on tulle, we'll also see barely-there ensembles, like Bella Hadid's jumpsuit, that demonstrate extremely toned physiques.

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Beyonce

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Detailed Trains

Unlike other red carpet, the Met Gala stairs provide an epic opportunity for dresses with trains. Whether they're very detailed like Beyoncé's or overwhelming in size, we're expecting a more than one beautiful train.

Article continues below

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Katy Perry

James Devaney/GC Images

Katy Perry's Avante Garde Edge

There are a few people we can expect to show up and show out. Katy Perry is one of them, as she's consistently pushed the boundaries of the theme throughout her years as a guest.

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Rihanna

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rihanna's Extra'ed Out Style

While you may not remember what everyone wore last year or the year before, you most likely remember Rihanna's fashion because it's both extra and epic—everything you want from the Met Gala.

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A Too-Cute-for-Words Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Beyoncé and Jay-Z—one of these couples will show the world that they are #RelationshipGoals.

Article continues below

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Sarah Jessica Parker

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

SJP Channeling Carrie Bradshaw

We know that Sex in the City is long gone, but every time Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Met Gala, it's like Carrie Bradshaw is back again. She always reveals something new, fun and bold.

ESC: Celine Dion, Met Gala Moments

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Out-of-the-World Headpieces

The Met Gala is the only the red carpet where headpieces really shine. It's impossible to be over-the-top, so celebs go for it with crowns, metallic accessories and more.

ESC: Met Gala Moments

Instagram

Group Bathroom Selfies

Technically, you're not suppose to take pics at the Gala. Yet, the Met Gala wouldn't be the same without an epic group photo in the bathroom.

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Blake Lively Wears a Bow Tie and More Celebs Rethinking Menswear

RELATED ARTICLE: Yara Shahidi's Gorgeous Grown Style and More Best Dressed Looks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Fashion , Beauty , Anna Wintour , Rihanna , Ryan Reynolds , Amal Clooney , Beyoncé , Sarah Jessica Parker , Kate Hudson
Latest News
ESC: Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

This Is the Best Gift Miley Cyrus Has Given Her Mom

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Makeup Artist Uses This $8 Concealer for Dark Circles

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Lupita Nyong'o's $60 Faux Fur Jacket Is a Real Bargain

ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively Wears a Bow Tie and More Celebs Rethinking Menswear

ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's Gorgeous Grown Style and More Best Dressed Looks

ESC: Latin Billboard Awards, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Cascading Hair Wins Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.