Gotham/Getty Images
It's finally time to store away winter neutrals and step into spring—because the week in celebrity style saw the whole color spectrum!
Stars didn't shy away from bold, vibrant hues, as evidenced by Yara Shahidi's cobalt-blue skirt or Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya's turns in fiery red. Even if colors weren't so saturated, they left a lasting impression, like Gigi Hadid's muted yellow Derek Lam suit she perfectly complemented with super-dark lips at the Being Serena premiere.
That's not to stay neutrals didn't have a strong week either. In fact, Black Lively proved that a navy menswear-inspired piece can be just as sexy as it is badass.
To see the rest of the best dressed looks of the week, keep scrolling. And vote on your favorite ensemble below!
Olivia Culpo
The street-style star was a vision in white, wearing an Eloshi dress with Gianvito Rossi shoes and a Dior handbag.
Yara Shahidi
The Grown-ish star looked all grown up in Zac Posen at the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration in NYC.
Isa Foltin/Getty Images for H&M
Diane Kruger
Did you know the fashion-forward actress helped curate an H&M Selection collection? Yes, you can shop her vibes now.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Zendaya
No one can pull off a pair of trousers better than the Disney star, who has legs for days. This BOSS look is totally boss.
Priyanka Chopra
Talk about lady in red! The Quantico star strutted into Variety's Women's Empowerment Brunch wearing Alejandra Alonso Rojas fall 2018 leather and suede kimono shirt and trousers paired with an equally fiery Vivienne Westwood fall 2018 coat. The result? Statement-making.
Gigi Hadid
Mellow yellow, the supermodel was not at the Being Serena New York premiere. She contrasted the Derek Lam suit with dark, saturated lips.
Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Allison Williams
The Get Out actress wore a vintage-inspired Gabriela Hearst dress to the Patrick Melrose L.A. premiere.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Christina Hendricks
The Mad Men star contrasted her delicate white frock with a structure black jacket at the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration in NYC.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Blake Lively
The A-list actress suited up in a menswear-inspired navy Sonia Rykiel tuxedo dress for an appearance at CinemaCon.