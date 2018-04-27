Blake Lively Wears a Bow Tie and More Celebs Rethinking Menswear

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 2:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Women like Blake Lively, Tracee Ellis Ross and Victoria Beckham are stepping out of the bounds of womenswear and exploring a new kind of style.

World, meet menswear for women.

In a world where the #MeToo campaign is a part of everyday conversations and pop cultures icons like Beyoncé are making it cool to be a feminist, celebrities are reasserting their determination to expand gender norms by wearing pieces that we'd commonly refer to as menswear. Three-piece suits, structured jackets, tuxedo-inspired garments—women are wearing it all.

The beautiful part of the much-loved menswear trend is that the resulting looks are still somewhat feminine. Celebs aren't sacrificing showing their womanly curves, being glamorous or wearing soft hues or fabrics. Instead, they're taking the structure and formula of traditional suiting and making it work for them. The result is an attention-grabbing blend of femininity and masculinity that translates into fashion-forward style on the red carpet.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Yara Shahidi, Zendaya and More

Just take Blake, who attended ComicCon, wearing tuxedo and a bow tie. If you merely described it as that, it sounds like an outfit a guy would wear, right? Well, after the star opted out of pants and added paint-splattered pumps, her outfit balances the designs of suiting and the sultry appeal of womenswear. It's the best of both worlds.

She isn't the only one. Celebs are putting all kinds of spins on menswear, so that you can shop the entire floor of a department store without thinking twice.

Check all of the ways to wear menswear below!

ESC: Joan Smalls

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Joan Smalls

The models stuns in a floral version of the trend. It's feminine. It's fun and different. And, it's a professional style, you could wear anywhere. 

ESC: Victoria Beckham

BACKGRID

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer demonstrates how to wear the style in spring. Pastels are clearly the way to go.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star makes destroyed suiting look good. Plus, the cold-shoulder detail gives it a feminine flare.

Article continues below

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

While you may be taking a note out of the guy's style book, you don't have to dull your shine! Opt for metallic suiting like the Black-ish star to add some glitz to your look.

ESC: Evan Rachel Wood

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood

You know what, just for go it! Go all the way with a three-piece suit like the Westworld star and give the guys a run for their money.

ESC: Blake Lively

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Take the actress' advice and try a bow tie around your neck. Or, you can wear it in your hair!

Article continues below

ESC: Elsa Hosk

Peter Parker/Splash News

Elsa Hosk

Trench coats are unisex for the most part, but the pinstripe fabric certainly points towards menswear. Elsa, however, added lace, thigh-high heels and a thick gold choker with nothing else to make pinstripes look more sultry than ever has before.

ESC: Alexa Chung

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

You don't have to be daring with this trend. Adding suit jacket to your everyday look like Alexa can elevate your style instantly.

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Gotham/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

While an oversized suit is on-trend, you don't have to drown out your figure. Instead, add a belt to emphasize your waistline like the model.

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

RELATED ARTICLE: Cardi B Came Through Dripping in Style at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Tracee Ellis Ross , Victoria Beckham , Joan Smalls , Priyanka Chopra
Latest News
Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Cindy Crawford, Ellen Pompeo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

Are Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Back Together? See All the Convincing Signs

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars in Their Glam Ensembles

Kanye West

Kanye West Just Out Kanye'd Himself With a Poop-Inspired Song Called ''Lift Yourself''

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsals

Selena Gomez, Radio Disney

Radio Disney Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Celebrity Hairstyles That Have Withstood the Test of Time

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.