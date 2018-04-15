Pregnant Cardi B Brings Her Twerking Skills to the Coachella Music Festival

Pregnant and performing at Coachella? Not a problem for Miss Cardi B!

While Saturday night was all about Beyoncé and her Destiny's Child reunion, Sunday evening proved to be all about a former Love and Hip Hop star who wowed the crowd with her set.

Wearing a custom design by Alejandro that was inspired by TLC, the rapper brought out several special guests including YG, G-Eazy, Chance The Rapper, Kehlani and 21 Savage.

But perhaps what really caught the attention of fans were Cardi B's moves while pregnant.

Whether twerking to the music or communicating with the crowd—"I'm running out of breath, you know my pregnant ass"—the 25-year-old gave it her all.