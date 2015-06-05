2015 Women’s World Cup: 18 Smack Talking Texts to Send to Anyone Rooting Against the U.S. Team

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
by Jenna Mullins | Fri., Jun. 5, 2015 12:12 PM
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
The 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off (puns!) on Saturday, June 6, so you'd better get ready. And we're not talking about preparing your red, white and blue gear or making sure your DVR has space or even checking that your couch is adequately broken in for all the games you'll be watching.
We're talking about upping your trash-talking game. This is serious. This is about pride in your country! This is about sports! THIS IS ABOUT AMERICA.
Now, hopefully you know that the U.S Women's National team is one of—if not the best, team in the world. We're used to total World Cup domination, but we're sure you have some people in your life who are cheering for Canada, Germany or maybe Spain. So we wanted to help our fellow Americans out by offering up some examples of smack-talk you can deliver via text.
Because if there is one thing the U.S. loves more than winning, it's rubbing it in people's faces.
1. You can show them simple math:
2. The classic "U.S.A!" chant:
3. Use intimidation via our team photo:
4. If we're playing Canada, you know that photo to use:
5. Or just mock them for being a Canadian:
6. Just a bunch of threatening emojis always gets the job done:
7. As does sending the American flag over and over again:
8. Or just rub some knowledge in their face:
9. Remind them what's at stake, and then remind them you'll be the one winning it:
10. Send them all the American memes you can find:
11. Seriously, just go nuts:
12. You can be polite, yet cruel:
13. Send them the lyrics to "The Star Spangled Banner" so they never, ever forget:
14. Bring up this very important moment in sports history:
15. Make good use of those flag emojis:
16. Use current events to get your point across:
17. Trick them so they click on patriotic links. The one we chose sends our enemies to this video.
18. When in doubt, use Ron Swanson:
Good luck, U.S.A.! We'll be watching you take over the tournament, as per usual.
AMERICA!
PHOTOS: Check out the celebs rocking the red, white and blue
Follow all the excitement of the World Cup Russia 2018 on Telemundo Deportes: Copa Mundial de Fútbol Rusia 2018
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?