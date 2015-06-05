2015 Women’s World Cup: 18 Smack Talking Texts to Send to Anyone Rooting Against the U.S. Team

The 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off (puns!) on Saturday, June 6, so you'd better get ready. And we're not talking about preparing your red, white and blue gear or making sure your DVR has space or even checking that your couch is adequately broken in for all the games you'll be watching.

We're talking about upping your trash-talking game. This is serious. This is about pride in your country! This is about sports! THIS IS ABOUT AMERICA.

Now, hopefully you know that the U.S Women's National team is one of—if not the best, team in the world. We're used to total World Cup domination, but we're sure you have some people in your life who are cheering for Canada, Germany or maybe Spain. So we wanted to help our fellow Americans out by offering up some examples of smack-talk you can deliver via text.