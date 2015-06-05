2015 Women’s World Cup: 18 Smack Talking Texts to Send to Anyone Rooting Against the U.S. Team

The 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off (puns!) on Saturday, June 6, so you'd better get ready. And we're not talking about preparing your red, white and blue gear or making sure your DVR has space or even checking that your couch is adequately broken in for all the games you'll be watching.

We're talking about upping your trash-talking game. This is serious. This is about pride in your country! This is about sports! THIS IS ABOUT AMERICA.

Now, hopefully you know that the U.S Women's National team is one of—if not the best, team in the world. We're used to total World Cup domination, but we're sure you have some people in your life who are cheering for Canada, Germany or maybe Spain. So we wanted to help our fellow Americans out by offering up some examples of smack-talk you can deliver via text.

Because if there is one thing the U.S. loves more than winning, it's rubbing it in people's faces.

1. You can show them simple math:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

2. The classic "U.S.A!" chant:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

3. Use intimidation via our team photo:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

4. If we're playing Canada, you know that photo to use:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

5. Or just mock them for being a Canadian:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

6. Just a bunch of threatening emojis always gets the job done:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

7. As does sending the American flag over and over again:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

8. Or just rub some knowledge in their face:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

9. Remind them what's at stake, and then remind them you'll be the one winning it:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

10. Send them all the American memes you can find:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

11. Seriously, just go nuts:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

12. You can be polite, yet cruel:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

13. Send them the lyrics to "The Star Spangled Banner" so they never, ever forget:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

14. Bring up this very important moment in sports history:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

15. Make good use of those flag emojis:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

16. Use current events to get your point across:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

17. Trick them so they click on patriotic links. The one we chose sends our enemies to this video.

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

18. When in doubt, use Ron Swanson:

World Cup Smack Talking Texts

Good luck, U.S.A.! We'll be watching you take over the tournament, as per usual.

AMERICA!

America GIFs
America GIFs

