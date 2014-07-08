Brazil's Brutally Embarrassing Loss to Germany in the World Cup Has Set the Internet Ablaze

"….."—The entire planet during the Germany-Brazil World Cup game

How else do you react to a team like Brazil losing 7-1 in a World Cup semifinals game? You can't really react, can you? You're just sort of speechless.

But the Internet is never really speechless, is it? And once everyone got over their shock, Twitter went absolutely nuts as Germany scored goal after goal after goal, essentially handing Brazil, a team that is always feared in every World Cup, their own asses.