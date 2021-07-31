Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Showcase Their Fiery Romance With Sizzling Kiss in Rome

When in Rome, do as Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim do!
The Selling Sunset stars, who sent fans into a frenzy after confirming their relationship earlier this week, put on a steamy display during their romantic getaway across the pond. For their recent outing in the Italian capital, Chrishell and Jason enjoyed a little sightseeing and weren't shy about showing their affection for one another.
Photographers captured snapshots of the pair cuddled up together during their out and about. Case in point? In one image, they wrapped their arms around each other as they shared a passionate kiss.
Put simply, the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other.
During their afternoon outing, Chrishell looked effortlessly chic in a forest green halter dress that featured gold button details and pockets. As for Jason? The Oppenheim Group co-founder dressed just as dapper, wearing a navy blue button-down shirt and denim pants.
Even though the duo only had eyes for each other, they weren't alone.
Their fellow cast members, Brett Oppenheim (Jason's twin brother), Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, her husband Romain Bonnet and model Tina Louise all enjoyed a fun-filled time together in Rome. The Selling Sunset stars were previously vacationing in Capri, Italy.
It was during that trip that Chrishell and Jason went officially official with their romance.
Taking to Instagram on July 28, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a collage of photos that showed fabulous outtakes of her European getaway with her cast members. In one snapshot, however, Jason and Chrishell packed on the PDA, confirming they were dating.
Sealing the deal even more? Brett commented, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."
Mary also gushed over their relationship, sharing, "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"
Following the news of their romance, Jason told E! News that his longtime friendship with the actress recently turned into something more.
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," he said. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
According to a source close to Chrishell, it was only a matter of time before she and Jason started seeing each other.
"Jason and Chrishell have been secretly dating for a few months now," the insider revealed. "They have always had a connection while working together...They have a solid foundation being close friends and keeping that is important to them."
Chrishell, who finalized her divorce from Justin Hartley earlier this year, previously told E! News that everything in her life was falling into place.
"I really do feel like when you're focused on your own life and really happy, then it really makes everything easier," she explained. "I hope that everything happens for a reason and you really don't know it at the time. Right now, here I am and I hope that I could inspire other people."
She added, "I hope that maybe I can be a beacon of light where it's like, 'You've got this girlfriend. You got this. Your best years are ahead.'"