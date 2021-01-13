Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley Reach Divorce Settlement One Year After Breakup

Watch : How Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Are Moving On

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause are officially over. The former couple has reached a confidential divorce settlement, E! News has learned, that includes terms of divorce as well as spousal support.

Justin, who stars on NBC's family drama This Is Us, married Selling Sunset star Chrishell in 2017 after four years together. Justin filed for divorce in 2019, shocking fans—and, apparently, Chrishell herself, who talked about the way she learned her marriage was over on Selling Sunset.

"Before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed," she said on season 3 of the Netflix reality show. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

Chrishell continued, adding, "I'm trying to keep it together, but it's a lot at once because everybody in the whole world knows at the same time I knew."

While Justin claimed their date of separation was in July 2019, Chrishell said that they only split in November of that year, the same month the actor filed for divorce.