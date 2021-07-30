Nicki Minaj Has Real Housewives of Potomac Fans Freaking Out Over Her Latest IG Post

We'd pay a "Whole Lotta Money" to see this!

Nicki Minaj just offered to host The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion and we're not the only ones freaking out. How amazing would that be?! Nicki shared a remixed version of the Bravo teaser trailer on July 29 with the caption, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."

And let's just say, the RHOP ladies are here for it. Gizelle Bryant commented, "Yesssssss!!!!!" while Robyn Dixon added hands up and flower emojis and Karen Huger wrote, "All right now" with a flame. Wendy Osefo also commented, "Yessssss Queen," plus a crown emoji.

Even The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams shared her enthusiasm with, "Wait what?! Hell yeah."

And don't count out Nicki hosting as a joke just yet: Andy Cohen may be handing over the reins to reigning Queen Nicki. "I want to see this!" longtime reunion host Andy commented with applause and flame emojis.