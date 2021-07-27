Hear Ben Higgins' Surprising Prediction for Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Fate

So, who will win Bachelorette star Katie Thurston's heart in the end? According to former Bachelor Ben Higgins, the love of Katie's life might have just exited the series.

The beloved Bachelor Nation star exclusively revealed his predictions for The Bachelorette finale, and hinted that a surprise engagement may be in the works. During the July 27 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Ben dished to co-host Justin Sylvester and guest co-host Loni Love that he "doesn't know who else is around" that Katie would end up with after single father Michael A. left the ABC reality show.

"I think he was 'the one,' if he was around," Ben explained. So, will fans maybe see Michael A. make his big return during the finale?

"At the end of all this, if it doesn't end in that one true love that she's been talking about, I think they're going to try," Ben teased. "That's what made the show special: an engagement at the end. If there's no engagement, I think they are going to try to get something to happen."