All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Men Tell All Fashion

Katie Thurston's journey to find love on The Bachelorette is coming to a close. Tonight, she reunited with some of her "exes" for the Men Tell All reunion episode, which was hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. Prior to the sit down, we were back at the resort in New Mexico, to witness a heartbreakingly honest conversation with Katie and one of her suitors.
We won't spoil that part of the journey, but we will give you all the details on the fashion from the episode. We will update this list throughout the night, tracking down the looks as we see them, and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy looks from Macy's, Nordstrom, Revolve, Express, Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch, Yoox, PrettyLittleThing, SheIn, and PatBo.
Of course, Katie is the star of the season, but she truly stood out on stage in the bright green, mid-length dress that she rocked for the reunion sit down with some of her former suitors.
Cinq a Sept Vera Tie-Wrap Sleeveless Midi Dress
This dress from the Men Tell All episode is just a total head-turner, especially in this bright green color.
Twinset Knee-Length Dress
This frock isn't a dupe for the Men Tell All dress, but it is a similar shade of green and it also has a sarong-like tie at the side. It's also available in red.
Express Square Neck Wrap Sheath Dress
Unfortunately, that bright green hue is hard to emulate, but this Express dress has a very similar silhouette, including the tie at the side.
Tayshia needs to get this leather dress in every single color. It looks like it was made just for her. Once again, she's absolutely killing the fashion game.
Rick Owens Athena One-Shoulder Fitted Dress
This Rick Owens dress hits at the thigh and it has a unique one-shoulder sleeve.
SheIn Eilly Bazar One Shoulder Leather Look Bodycon Dress
That unique one-shoulder of the Rick Owens dress make it a tough one to imitate, but this SheIn dress exudes the same vibe with the leather look and the one-shoulder.
Express Body Contour One Shoulder Sheath Dress
The Express Body Contour One Shoulder Sheath Dress doesn't have that leather-look, but it is a very similar color and it does have that one-sleeve thing going on.
Kaitlyn's red ombre dress was the perfect complement to Tayshia's solid red leather look.
PatBO Ombre Lurex Mini Dress
This dress from the Men Tell All is truly unique. The PatBo number is made from a shimmery lurex fabric in gradient shades of red, pink, and purple.
Bar III Pleated Ombré Maxi Dress
Once again, we have a truly unique dress that's hard to duplicate. If you love the ombre, but want to switch up the style of the dress, the Bar III Pleated Ombré Maxi Dress would be perfect for you. There's also a blue version.
SheIn Ombre Print Ruched Cami Bodycon Dress
If you're feeling the ombre and you love a bargain, this SheIn dress is just $12.
If you missed the fashion details from last week's episode of The Bachelorette, here it is.
PrettyLittleThing Burgundy Satin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
If you're not crazy about the ombre and you're looking for a wrap dress, the PrettyLittleThing Satin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress comes in burgundy, green, and black.