Watch Mindy Kaling Tease Her Top Secret "Corporate Gig" Writing Legally Blonde 3

Watch : Mindy Kaling Tackles People of Color Fears on "Never Have I Ever"

What, like it's hard?

Multi-hyphenate talent Mindy Kaling gave an exclusive update on writing the highly-anticipated sequel Legally Blonde 3 on the July 19 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. Although fashion icon Kaling couldn't share much, she did reveal how much she adores the franchise.

"I'm having a great time writing it," the mother of two gushed. "It is the most corporate gig I've ever had so I can't talk about it at all, but I hope we do a good job."

The Never Have I Ever creator also dished on accurately portraying what it means to be a person of color onscreen.

"I really wanted to create an original character with original stories, but of course had a relation to some parts of my childhood," Kaling explained of writing the semi-autobiographical Netflix series, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. "We were really interested when we were writing it about this idea that when you enter a room as a person of color, you often have a feeling that there can only be one of us and the fear that we can be replaced."