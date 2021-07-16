Emily Blunt Reveals the Secret to Her 11-Year Marriage With John Krasinski

Watch : Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's "Jungle Cruise" Journey

Letting love lead the way.

There's no doubt that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the ultimate couple goals, and after being happily married for 11 years, Emily exclusively shared the secret to her successful marriage. "Just love," the Jungle Cruise star revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Victor Cruz on July 16. "You've got to keep loving and loving, and just listening."

Blunt tied the knot with the A Quiet Place director at George Clooney's Lake Como estate in 2011. Today, Krasinski and Blunt are parents to two daughters, Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5.

Meanwhile, Blunt's Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson similarly gushed about his incredible relationship with wife Lauren Hashian. "Anytime you have a disagreement, we immediately try to immediately get to the other side of it really quickly," Johnson teased. "I usually end up saying 'I'm sorry for the s––t I just said.'"

Johnson previously said "I do" to long-time love Hashian in 2019 with their two daughters present. The actor's eldest daughter Simone, 19, who he shares with ex Dany Garcia, was also in attendance.