Hiram Garcia
Dwayne Johnson is a married man.
"The Rock" tied the knot with his longtime love Lauren Hashian on Sunday.
The 47-year-old actor announced the news via Instagram on Monday.
"We do," he captioned the sweet snapshots. "August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial."
The bride wore an open-back, Chantilly lace sheath gown by Mira Zwillinger and finished her look with a stunning, long veil. As for the groom, he looked dapper in a white shirt and white pants by Ralph Lauren.
The dynamic duo met while working on the 2007 film The Game Plan. Over the years, they've welcomed two daughters together—Tiana and Jasmine. The Moana star also shares a daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.
"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," Johnson told People in 2012. "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a bitch."
To look back at their romance throughout the years, check out the gallery.
Hiram Garcia
A Kiss for the Bride and Groom
The actor dips his wife for a sweet smooch on their wedding day.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
A Growing Family
Just days after announcing Hashian's pregnancy, the couple attend the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle in December 2017. They welcome daughter Tiana that April.
Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
A Happy Family
The proud parents celebrate Johnson's star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame with daughter Jasmine in 2017.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A Red Carpet-Ready Duo
The two turn heads at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017.
LILLY LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images
A Supportive Partner
The singer supports her main man at Disney's premiere of Moana in Hollywood, Calif. in 2016.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
A Chic Couple
The stars dress to impress at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
A Sweet Shot
The cute couple are all smiles at the hand/footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Calif. in 2015.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
A Glamorous Pair
The two go glam for the premiere of Hercules at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. in 2014.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A Fun Date Night
The dynamic duo attend the premiere of G.I. Joe: Retaliation at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2013
Cheers to the happy couple!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!