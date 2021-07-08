Christina Haack Addresses Critics Who Think Romance With Joshua Hall Is Just “Another Relationship”

Christina Haack is starting fresh with her new relationship—and she doesn't want it to flop.
The HGTV star, who finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead last month, clapped back at haters after going Instagram official with her new flame, Joshua Hall, this week.
"I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions," Christina wrote on July 8, alongside a photo of the couple on the beach with their backs facing the camera. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."
As she put it, "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."
Christina was spotted holding hands with the real estate agent at the airport in Los Angeles on July 6, as they headed to Mexico to celebrate her birthday. The Flip or Flop star later confirmed her romance with Josh, whose sister is The Hills' Stacie Adams, by posting about their "whimsical romantic dinner" on Instagram.
"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight," Christina began in her latest post. "I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."
Wait, what? If you're confused about that toad experience, we'll save you a Google search: Per Forbes, the Bufo alvarius toad secretes venom that can be used to give hallucinogenic effects "within one second of inhalation." It is believed to help with anxiety, depression and PTSD.
That story aside, Christina went on to share more details of her latest love story, writing, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."
She said they had a "few solid months" of just getting to know each other, and she "loved every second of it." But her fame comes with a cost, she admitted, and she couldn't keep their romance private for long. Things changed when the couple was photographed on their way to Mexico this week.
"When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking - And not for me but for him," she recalled. "I know they dig and dig and I didn't ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to a uncomfortable degree."
Christina, who was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, explained that the media will find "everyone who is in your inner and outside circle" to try to dig up "dirt and drama."
The mother of three shared, "That's partly why there is so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus."
"We decided whats in the past, is in the past. We aren't looking at all the nonsense online," she said, adding that the internet "can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake."
While noting that Josh doesn't have social media, the Christina on the Coast star wanted to end on a positive by thanking him for "whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own."
Christina isn't the only one moving on with a new partner. Things appear to be heating up between Ant and Renée Zellweger, who spent the Fourth of July weekend at his home in Laguna Beach, Calif.. His and Christina's 21-month-old son, Hudson London Anstead, also got to hang with the Judy Oscar winner.
Tarek, on the other hand, will soon tie the knot with Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young.