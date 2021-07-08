The Spray Kathy Hilton Keeps in Her Bag Is a Must-Have for Glowing Skin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Kathy Hilton is the gift that keeps on giving. Every week she has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers laughing, smiling, and, sometimes ready to shop. Or maybe I'm the only one who was craving a Red Bull after Kathy sipped one in the middle of the night while her sister Kyle Richards was trying to sleep. On this week's episode, Kathy did an impromptu tour of her handbag when she dropped by Kyle's house.

A confused Kyle asked, "What are you doing? What is all this stuff? What do you have in here?" In response, Kathy said, "Everything and the kitchen sink. And I got this" as she motioned to a purple spray bottle. While Kathy picked up the spray and spritzed her face, Kyle asked what she was doing (again), which prompted Kathy to share, "I'm dry."

Kathy said, "You can find everything in my bag basically. You name it. Socks, an extra pair of shoes, a sweater." Kyle added that her sister often has carpet, drapery, and wallpaper samples in her bag too. Viewers didn't get a glimpse at those, but pretty much everything Kathy says, does, and uses is such a sensation among the Bravo fandom. And, once again, Kathy is onto something.

That spray she had is so essential to creating that dewy skin glow that so many of us crave. The Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is actually an innovative, spray-on moisturizer. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant.