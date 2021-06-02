Gwyneth Paltrow Has the Best Reaction to Throwback Photo of Her and Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow just got hit with a blast from the past.
On May 28, the Se7en actress received a reminder of her former relationship with Ben Affleck, courtesy of the Instagram account for her lifestyle company Goop. In celebration of Gemini season, Goop posted a meme of Gwyneth rolling her eyes at Ben, her then-boyfriend, as he leans in for a kiss. Gwyneth is labeled "Gemini szn" while Ben is "Mercury in retrograde." The account captioned the throwback pic, "'Tis the season."
The Glee alum responded in the comments, writing, "Oh my god you guys."
Goop followers also loved the nostalgic meme. One wrote, "Reason #1391037 why Gwyneth is an icon." Another added, "These kill me." A third echoed the sentiment, simply writing, "DEAD!"
For those who don't recall, Gwyneth began dating the Gone Girl star in 1997, not long after her split from her fiancé Brad Pitt. She and Ben went on to film the ultra-romantic movie Shakespeare in Love, which earned GP an Oscar. The couple later starred together in the romantic drama Bounce, however, they called their romance quits before the film premiered in December 2000.
Why, exactly, Gwyneth and Ben decided to part ways is unclear, however, in a 2003 interview with Diana Sawyer, Gwyneth did not mince words.
After learning that Ben and his then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez split, Gwyneth explained, "Ben makes life tough for himself. He's got a lot of complication, and you know, he really is a great guy. So I hope he sorts himself out."
Interestingly enough, Ben has been making headlines recently after reuniting with his superstar ex. Shortly after Jennifer's split from her ex-fiancé, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, earlier this year, she was spotted spending time with Ben.
Guess sometimes things do come back around—in the form of photos, and renewed romances!