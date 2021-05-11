Mercedes "MJ" Javid Shares Update on "Evolving" Friendship With Reza Farahan

Mercedes "MJ" Javid is on a path to healing.
The Shahs of Sunset star is sharing an update on her broken friendship with former bestie Reza Farahan ahead of this Sunday's season nine premiere of the hit Bravo series. Last season, fans watched Reza and MJ's relationship disintegrate over nasty fights, cheating rumors and Reza's restraining order against her husband Tommy Feight.
Now, a year later, MJ describes her relationship with Reza as "better" and "evolving."
"I think we both agree that was the most difficult thing I've ever had to go through. It was purely painful," MJ told E! News exclusively of last season. "I know that Reza and I deep down, we really want to get to a really close place and it's going to take a lot of work. You won't miss any of it because we're two people with husbands and now I have a family to think about and Reza's family too, so the desire and the struggle and everything. It's all very intense."
MJ promises the new season of Shahs will be much lighter than the previous.
"I'm really, really, really excited. I'm looking forward to seeing it, I'm looking forward to reliving it," she revealed. "The toxicity of last year will not be there this year, and I'm extremely grateful for that."
When Shahs last left off, Reza still hadn't met MJ's baby boy Shams due to their ongoing feud. MJ teased that fans will "have to tune in to see" if they meet this season, adding, "That moment will be amazing."
MJ will also become closer with new mom Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, who gave birth to son Elijah back in April 2020.
"Gonlesa and I were so close for so long as wild, single girls earlier in life, and now that we're moms, I think that's a blessing that's not lost on either of us," she shared. "I just really appreciate it. I know that I'm happier when I know I'm moving into a good place with her."
MJ added of the new season, "I think you're going to see a lot of heart. I've never been so vulnerable towards my friends, especially my girlfriends. I care so much about our relationship. The dynamics are so great when we are all strong. I think you'll see from me doing my best to get our relationships strong as a whole."
Shahs of Sunset returns this Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of Shahs ay time on Peacock.
