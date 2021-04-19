Shahs of Sunset Teases Mended Friendships, Big Drama & More in Shocking Season 9 Trailer

It's Shahs season once again!
E! News can exclusively reveal the season nine trailer for Shahs of Sunset, premiering Sunday, May 16 on Bravo. The dramatic sneak peek teases mended friendships, a huge fight and so much more.
"The world around us is falling apart, why the f--k do you want to hold a grudge?" Mike Shouhed says in the clip before Nema Vand echoes, "There are people in this group who can hold grudges at times. We can all let that go."
Former rivals Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi appear to be rekindling their friendship after the birth of GG's son Elijah. "I can't believe we are parents," MJ says as the two enjoy a playdate with their baby boys.
MJ and ex-BFF Reza Farahan also reconnect and are seen sharing an emotional moment as Reza cries, "Thank you, 'cause I needed it more than you know."
GG adds, "This is the first time that I'm getting along with everybody."
But it's not all love and light, as it seems Mike hits a rough patch in his relationship with girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen.
"Fix your s--t! Because there's two kids and another human involved," GG says before Mike tells the group, "There's a snake in this group trying to ruin my relationship."
After Destiney Rose asks Paulina why she doesn't "walk away" from the relationship, Paulina tells Mike, "I have too much respect for myself to stand for something like that."
And when MJ tells husband Tommy Feight of Reza, "He wants to drop the restraining order," Tommy fires back, "He's a malignant tumor of a human."
Tensions in the group explode over the Mike and Paulina drama. "Ya'll trying to bring up bulls--t that's trying to affect my relationship," Mike yells.
Destiney fires back, "You f--ked up your own relationship son. Get out of my house!"
Mike and Destiney appear to get into a physical altercation as Mike screams, "You're touching me! Don't f--king touch me!"
Check out all the drama to come in the exclusive trailer above and scroll down for more info on season nine plus cast photos.
Shahs of Sunset returns Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge Shahs any time on Peacock.
