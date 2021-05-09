Patrick SchwarzeneggerJosh DuggarKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Where Does RHOA Newbie Drew Sidora Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever?

Now that her inaugural season is over, it's time to see how The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Drew Sidora stacks up against the 125 women who've come before her.

By Billy Nilles May 09, 2021 6:00 PM
It's never easy being the new kid on the block. That goes double when you're the new Real Housewife in the city.

But all throughout season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, newcomer Drew Sidora rarely ever let us or her castmates see her sweat. Sure, the actress faced a disappearing husband—don't worry, he reappeared after three lost days in Tampa—a ruptured Achilles and a seemingly relentless onslaught of haterade from "friend of" LaToya Ali over the course of her inaugural season, but she always seemed to hold her own. 

It was a slick move during the girls' trip to South Carolina where she presented her No. 1 fan LaToya with an autographed headshot that won us over.

All told, it was a pretty solid showing for a first season.

But before we say goodbye to Drew and the rest of the RHOA ladies (for now) with part three of the reunion special on May 9, she has one final hurdle to face: Our official ranking of every Real Housewife ever. 

Where does Drew's performance rank among the other 125 ladies who've come before her? It's time to find out!

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
122-126. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
121. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

BRAVO
120. Tammy Knickerbocker, RHOC

Vaguely familiar, but...

BRAVO
119. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

BRAVO
118. Quinn Fry, RHOC

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
117. Lisa Barlow, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The self-professed queen of Sundance was sometimes overshadowed by the bigger and more likable personalities of her Salt Lake City co-stars in season one.

Bravo
116. Katie Rost, RHOP

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Bravo
115. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, RHOP

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Bravo
114. Shamari DeVoe, RHOA

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
113. Gina Kirschenheiter, RHOC

In her first season, Gina was just kind of there. Her second, the 14th season of RHOC, followed Gina as she opened up about her marriage problems, was arrested, fought with quite a few ladies and dyed her hair. And yet, she's still kind of just there.

Bravo
112. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Bravo
111. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
110. Peggy Sulahian, RHOC

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA
109. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
108. Cristy Rice, RHOM

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Bravo
107. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
106. Larsa Pippen, RHOM

If only we knew then that she was Kim Kardashian's BFF (at the time)...

Jeff Daly/Bravo
105. Ana Quincoces, RHOM

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Bravo
104. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, RHOBH

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

BRAVO
103. Cindy Barshop, RHONY

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
102. Meredith Marks, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

While Meredith's marriage troubles with husband Seth were compelling, her real gift to fans in season one was her snarky son Brooks Marks. Oh, and her puzzling season finale bejeweled face mask was both iconic and clairvoyant (now we're all wearing them, but not for fun).

Bravo
101. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Mike Pont/Getty Images
99-100. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
98. Tiffany Hendra, RHOD

Tiffany never really had a storyline of her own in the first season of Dallas. Unless trying to convince her Keith Urban-lite husband that living in Texas was a good idea is your idea of riveting television. Still, it was nice to see her whenever she showed up for LeeAnne.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
97. Lizzie Rovsek, RHOC

Another one of RHOC's one-and-done Housewives. However, she has continued to pop up...but not necessarily contribute anything.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
96. Cary Deuber, The Real Housewives of Dallas

Cary proved herself willing to stand up to the loudest of voices—ahem, LeeAnne Locken—and then, confusingly, befriend her.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
95. Mary Cosby, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Mary married her step-grandfather. And if that isn't enough to pique your interest, her quirky personality, bold fashion choices and job as the First Lady of a Pentecostal church all make for a pretty fascinating Housewives case study (not to mention her ongoign feud with co-star Jen Shah).

Bravo
94. D'Andra Simmons, RHOD

Her willingness to call one-time BFF LeeAnne on her BS, as well as the introduction to her delightful mother Mama Dee, are why D'Andra is ranked as high as she is.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
93. Lydia McLaughlin, RHOC

Lydia's biggest storyline her first time around was trying to get her mom to stop smoking weed. Buzzkill! And her return to the franchise four seasons later did nothing to change our opinion of her, though her willingness to go toe-to-toe with Shannon Beador was admirable.

Bravo
92. Claudia Jordan, RHOA

Claudia dared to take on NeNe and lived to tell the tale. Unfortunately, she couldn't tell it on camera because she was given the boot after just one season.

