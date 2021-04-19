Khloe Kardashian Perfectly Shuts Down Critic Who Called Her Insecure

As the saying goes: Kill them with kindness!
It appears Khloe Kardashian is following that motto. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had the best response to a social media user who criticized her most recent Instagram post.
After enjoying a fun night out with her sisters—Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—the Good American founder shared several snapshots of her bright blue catsuit, which entailed an out-of-this-world pattern and body-hugging material.
"Avatar," she captioned her post, along with spaceship emojis.
Many of the 36-year-old star's followers hyped her up in the comments section, including Tristan Thompson, Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, Lala Anthony and many others.
But not everyone left positive messages. One user wrote, "If insecurity was a person [tear drop emoji]."
However, Khloe caught wind of the comment and shut down the critic.
"Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror," the reality TV personality responded. "Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness! I'm sorry that you're hurting."
It's been less than two weeks since the E! star opened up about her body image struggles after a photo of herself was leaked on the internet.
"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered," she shared on Wednesday, April 7. "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point–and then shares it to the world-you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared–regardless of who you are."
She explained that she's faced "constant ridicule and judgment" over the years, which has been "too much to bear."
"And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all," she continued, adding, "I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."
Of course, this isn't Khloe's first time shutting down online haters.