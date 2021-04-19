Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton Honor Health Care Workers at ACM Awards

Watch : Keith Urban & Mickey Guyton Excited to Host 2021 ACM Awards

When country stars and hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton took the stage for their opening monologue at the American Country Music Awards on April 18, they made sure to thank the people who helped the world through the coronavirus pandemic: healthcare workers.

"We've all been through so much, but I'm proud to say we're all on our way back," Keith, who recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on her re-recorded country album Fearless (Taylor's Version), said while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. "And we've done it with a lot of fight and a lot of help."

Mickey then gestured towards the masked, vaccinated health care workers who the ACMs invited to join the audience.

"My sister is a nurse and she has told me so much of what you guys have had to deal with," Mickey explained. "You guys are our army right now and this would not be possible without you. So thank you all so, so, much."