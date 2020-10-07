Morgan Wallen Reveals He Will No Longer Perform On SNL After Breaking COVID-19 Protocol

Morgan Wallen says he has some "growing up" to do.

The country music star was the talk of the town, a.k.a. Twitter, on Monday, Oct. 5, after TikTok users saw videos of the singer partying mask-less at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Party-goers recorded the musician taking pictures, throwing back shots and kissing multiple women, all while mask-less.

Since going viral, many social media users have called out the artist for not social-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, and for not considering his upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live.

Others were disappointed by his actions, especially considering the birth of his first son, Indigo Wilder Wallen, in July. One tweet, which has garnered over 1,000 likes, reads, "I don't support @MorganWallen because while he's out all day and night drinking and partying..... he has a WHOLE BABY being raise by a single mother. That's pathetic, do better."