Morgan Wallen Says He Sees a "Big Difference" in Himself Following N-Word Scandal

Watch : Morgan Wallen's N-Word Fallout

Morgan Wallen is opening up about the progress he's made as he continues to work on himself.

Two months after the country music singer apologized for saying the N-word in a leaked video published by TMZ, Morgan shared an update about his self-reflection journey, while also addressing his past actions in a new Instagram post.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away + feel like I've really worked on myself," Morgan wrote in a four-page handwritten letter on Tuesday, April 13. "I'm proud of the work I've put in + in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."

He also noted the changes he can see in himself since being out of the public eye.

As he put it, "I moved to Nashville at 22. I never really gave myself a chance to survey the man I became during that time. I can already see a big difference between 22-year-old me + 27-year-old me now + the 32-year-old me one day."