John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shows Off New Look in Rare Selfie

Ella Travolta is rockin' a bangin' new 'do.

Over the weekend, the daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston took to the 'gram to reveal she's now sporting a sleek bang hairstyle. Her inspiration? A 9-year-old Ella, of course.

"I haven't had bangs since I was about 9... so here we go again I guess!" she shared, before adding, "At least for a little while."

Ella's aunt, Wendy Travolta, remarked that the 21 year old looks like a "young Liv Tyler," a comment that some Instagram users agreed with.

Like Liv, Ella is hoping to make a splash in the movie industry. In March, she revealed that she has been cast in Daniela Amavia's new film Get Lost, which is a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, according to Deadline.

Ella has previously appeared in movies, like her dad's 2009 film Wild Hogs and most recently, The Poison Rose. However, this is her first role as the lead character.