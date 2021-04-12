John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shows Off New Look in Rare Selfie

Ella Travolta is rockin' a bangin' new 'do.
Over the weekend, the daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston took to the 'gram to reveal she's now sporting a sleek bang hairstyle. Her inspiration? A 9-year-old Ella, of course.
"I haven't had bangs since I was about 9... so here we go again I guess!" she shared, before adding, "At least for a little while."
Ella's aunt, Wendy Travolta, remarked that the 21 year old looks like a "young Liv Tyler," a comment that some Instagram users agreed with.
Like Liv, Ella is hoping to make a splash in the movie industry. In March, she revealed that she has been cast in Daniela Amavia's new film Get Lost, which is a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, according to Deadline.
Ella has previously appeared in movies, like her dad's 2009 film Wild Hogs and most recently, The Poison Rose. However, this is her first role as the lead character.
Following the casting news, Ella wrote on Instagram, "I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!"
The aspiring actress lived a relatively private life with her parents until two years ago, when she created her own profile on Instagram. Since then, she's shared the occasional glimpse into her life and paid tribute to her mother, who died of complications caused by breast cancer last July.
At the time of Kelly's death, Ella wrote on Instagram, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."
She and John have kept Kelly's memory alive by doing one of her "favorite things": dancing. Last August, the father-daughter duo danced to a slow song, and this past February they performed to the tune of Grease's "You're the One That I Want" for a Super Bowl commercial.