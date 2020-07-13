Kelly Preston Dead at 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Naya RiveraYouTube StarsWeekend TVPhotosVideos

Kelly Preston is dead at 57. Her husband John Travolta announced her death in a heartfelt statement shared to Instagram.
Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer at the age of 57.

In a statement shared to his Instagram, John Travolta stated that his wife died on Sunday, July 12. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," the Grease star wrote. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

He continued, "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

In an additional statement, Preston's rep explained that the family did not disclose her battle with breast cancer out of a desire for privacy.

The actress is survived by her husband and their two children Ella and Benjamin.

 

