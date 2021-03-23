Bethenny Frankel Is Engaged to Paul Bernon After Jason Hoppy Divorce

It's official: Bethenny Frankel is engaged.
One day after E! News exclusively revealed the Real Housewives alum finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy, a source confirms Bethenny is engaged to her boyfriend of over two years, Paul Bernon. This news comes just days after the 50-year-old businesswoman was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring, sparking speculation about her relationship status.
Bethenny, who shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with ex Jason, first went public with her and Paul's romance in December 2018 while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. And, despite the fact that Bethenny was still legally married, the duo continued to date until October 2020, when E! News confirmed that they split. However, by January, Bethenny and Paul were back together and he was spending time with her daughter.
As for the confusion surrounding her marital status, reports first surfaced in 2016 stating that Bethenny and Jason had reached a divorce settlement. However, it was never made official due to ongoing legal proceedings.
So, when Bethenny tweeted about still being married in 2019, fans understandably had questions. While posting about her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny wrote, "To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I'm the only one that is actually married...that's how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo."
After the tweet raised eyebrows, Bethenny clarified, "I am not newly married. I am just the only—was the only legally married housewife on the Real Housewives of New York...Believe me when there is something to tell you, I will tell you because you've been there for me and helped me through so many things."