Bethenny Frankel and Ex Paul Bernon Have a Cozy Reunion 3 Months After Split

Breakup? What breakup?
Bethenny Frankel is seen sitting on her ex Paul Bernon's lap inside her friend and Brazilian artist Romero Britto's Miami studio in an Instagram video the painter and sculptor shared on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The footage was posted almost three months after E! News learned the former Real Housewives of New York City star and the real estate developer and producer had split after two years of dating.
The Instagram video also shows Bethenny's 10-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy sitting at a table across from her mom and Paul and painting a picture with Romero's guidance. Everyone in the footage is wearing a mask.
"At The BRITTO Studios with Bethenny Frankel and her daughter Bryn," Romero wrote. "@bethennyfrankel #RomeroBritto #Britto #HappyArtBritto #HappyArt #Art #Artsy #FineArt #Fun #Happy #Colors #bethennyfrankel"
The 57-year-old artist also posted on his Instagram Story a photo of Bethenny, 50, and Paul, 43, holding hands. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship.
The Skinnygirl founder shared photos and videos from the visit on her own Instagram as well, but Paul is not seen in any of them.
Bethenny made things Instagram official with Paul back in December 2018 during a holiday trip to the Dominican Republic.
In September last year, she appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When asked if she and Paul are "talking marriage," she replied, "Um, I'm still married."
Bethenny is still legally married to Bryn's father and her estranged husband Jason Hoppy. She filed for divorce in January 2013.
In October, after news of their breakup was made public, Bethenny talked about the split on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I'm good," she said. "Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives—'When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?' I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow."
She continued, "We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really, really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."