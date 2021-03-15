Watch Post Malone Totally Lose It When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Performed "WAP" at 2021 Grammys

Post Malone cannot handle "WAP."
The rapper had the most entertaining reaction during Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's steamy performance of their smash collab at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14.
As soon as Cardi took to the stage in a tiny pink metallic two-piece, she started pole dancing with the heel of a giant platform shoe (yes, really).
The cameras cut to Post Malone, who threw his hands up in the air and had a giant grin on his face, as he held up a red solo cup, as only Posty does.
Later in the set, Cardi and Meg showed off their sexy dance moves in a giant bed setup. After the singers' NSFW finale, Posty was again seen applauding and cheering for the pair in a wholesome moment.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, who is hosting the ceremony, came on stage at the end to joke about the silky bedroom scene. "Wow did you see that?! That was amazing," he said. "It's so soft. What is the threat count?"
Trevor added, "This is a dream that I've had—to be in bed with Cardi B. And then my grandmother comes in and whips our a--es for having our shoes on in the bed." He then said the Grammys were going to go to commercial break to "let the stage dry off."
Yes, Posty thought that joke was hilarious, too. It was all beyond precious, OK.
Megan has had quite the big night. The 26 year old has won for Best New Artist, as well as for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Savage." She's nominated for Record of the Year.
Posty is up against her for Record of the Year, and he received additional nominations for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Among the other nominees tonight across the board are Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.
Dua, Harry and Taylor also performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards, along with Billie Eilish and HAIM.