Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Mom Kris Jenner Made Her "So Afraid" of Sex

Kris Jenner didn't mess around with Khloe Kardashian's sex education.

In this exclusive clip from an all-new Lady Parts With Sarah Hyland, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals how the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch went about her sex talk. Per Khloe, she first started taking birth control around 14 or 15.

"I think I had it easier 'cause of Kourtney and Kim," the Good American mogul recalls. "When you're the third child, they've already heard it all and I think the shock of their daughters having sex before marriage has already gone out the window."

However, this doesn't mean that Kris and late father Robert Kardashian took it easy on Khloe's sex talk. "I was so afraid of getting pregnant," she continues. "My parents scared the s--t out of me and would show me like, 'This is herpes.' And would show me photos."

According to Khloe, she had to "look at all these visuals." Thus, she remembers thinking, "If I had sex, this is what was gonna happen to me. And so, I was so afraid."