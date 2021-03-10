Why Beauty Buffs Everywhere Love Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't want to "Keep Up With" Kylie Jenner? The mogul has a higher budget than most of us, but that doesn't mean we can't use the same products that she swears by. Both Kylie Cosmetics and Kyle Skin are budget-friendly brands that will make you feel like a billion bucks. Thankfully, they're available at Ulta.
With so many of us spending more time at home, now is the time to invest in self-care. Combat maskne with a detoxifying face mask. Enjoy some "me" time courtesy of her revitalizing eye cream. And before you leave the house, apply makeup that actually stays put under your PPE.
Kylie's makeup and skincare products provide the pick-me-up that most of us need these days (and in general). Not only that, but a lot of the items are on sale at Ulta. Check out some of the best finds below.
Matte Lip Kit
Do you worry about lipstick smearing when you remove your face mask? That won't happen with a Matte Lip Kit from Kylie Cosmetics. Each kit comes with a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner. This combo creates a long-lasting look that doesn't dry out your lips. Currently, Ulta has eight shades to choose from.
Concealer
Kylie Cosmetics concealer has an inclusive 30 shade range. The formula is lightweight, but buildable so you can customize it to your preferred level of coverage when you brighten up your under eyes or hide a pesky pimple.
Detox Face Mask
Detox your skin while you watch your favorite TV show. This Kylie Skin face mask has kaolin clay, bentonite clay, and Charcoal to remove impurities and excess oil without drying out your skin. Your face will feel refreshed, clean, and hydrated. Take things up a notch with a mess-free face mask experience. The Kylie Skin face mask brush picks up the perfect amount of product for an even application. Using a mask brush saves you time and protects your manicure.
Foaming Face Wash
Kylie Skin's foaming face wash is a great investment for your skin. One pump is all you need to wash your face, so this bottle will last a long time. The gentle formula cleans your skin without stripping its essential oils. Your skin will feel so soft that washing your face will become something you look forward to every day and night. It's made without gluten, parabens, and sulfates. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.
Kylighter
Why use a highlighter when you can apply Kylighter to create that Kylie Jenner glow? If you can't decide between the six shades, they're available for 64% off at Ulta. So, maybe grab two... or three... or all six.
Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
We all know sunscreen is essential, but no one wants to feel greasy. The broad spectrum sunscreen from Kylie Skin has Vitamins A, C, and E for hydration that feels light on your skin. The formula is silky soft and it even creates the perfect canvas for an even makeup application.
Bronzer
If you're stuck inside all day, you can still achieve that sun-kissed look with bronzers from Kylie Cosmetics. The blendable formula gives you a natural, subtle glow that will have friends wondering if you just got back from a secret vacation.
Eye Cream
Kylie's eye cream brightens, hydrates, reduces puffiness, and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles. The packaging also doubles as an easy-to-use applicator.
Clear Complexion Correction Stick
Freaking out over a zit that just appeared? Apply the Clear Complexion Correction Stick and let it do its thing. It has salicylic acid to exfoliate, glycolic acid to lift dead skin cells, and tea tree oil to clarify and calm the skin.
Blush
A little bit goes a long way with Kylie Cosmetics blush. Swipe some blush on the apples of your cheeks to exude that "lit from within" look. Ulta has six colors, but you can combine the shades to create your own personalized look.
Clarifying Facial Oil
Many skin-clearing products dry out your skin. Instead of those, use the clarifying facial oil from Kylie Skin. The lightweight oil cleans impurities and moisturizes your face with Vitamin E. Apply this before you go to bed and you'll wake up to clear, hydrated skin.
High Gloss
The high gloss formula is high shine without the tack that lasts throughout the day. The shades shine on their own or with your favorite Kylie Cosmetics lip kit for a multi-dimensional look.
