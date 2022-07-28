Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swimsuit Campaign Stars Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS has become the "it" brand to keep up with. The company's latest move centers around the next generation of talent. Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey bring their influence to the brand's newest swimsuit launch, in an exclusive video shared with E! News. This drop is full of fashion-forward looks, including accessories like towels and Kim's signature gloves.
"I've known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun," Paris Jackson said in a press release. Bella Poarch shared, "I'm obsessed with the new collection - from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn't be more excited to work with them."
These SKIMS swimsuit styles drop on July 28, 2022, at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT. The styles are available in seven colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
The Latest SKIMS Swim Drop
SKIMS Swim Triangle Top, Swim Sarong Skirt, and Terry Towel
A triangle bikini top is a minimalist style that will always be in style. Elevate your look with the matching sarong and really complete the set with color coordinated towel.
SKIMS Swim Scoop Neck One Piece and Swim Gloves
This one-piece is a classic style elevated with those signature SKIMS elements. It has a deep scoop neckline and fully adjustable straps. You can even wear it as a bodysuit with your favorite shorts or skirts this summer. Channel your inner Kim with these high-fashion gloves.
SKIMS Swim Cut Out Monokini and Terry Towel
Make a splash in this head-turning SKIMS one-piece suit. Go all out with a matching terry towel.
SKIMS Swim Tank Bikini Top & Swim Mid Waist Bottom
This super flattering top has thick straps and a band underneath for extra support. Go for a classic look with this mid-rise bathing suit bottom, with moderate coverage for the stomach and butt. Upgrade your ensemble's sophistication with some swim gloves.
SKIMS Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms
The bandeau top has a detachable halter strap for additional styling options and it has a special band along the neckline for a stay-in-place hold that's secure without constricting. It is the perfect complement to the Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms, which are high-cut in the front with fuller back coverage.
SKIMS Swim Zip Front Long Sleeve One Piece
If you want a swimsuit with full coverage that doesn't sacrifice on style, this one is giving me total Bond girl vibes. The long sleeve style has a zipper in the front, which makes this easy to put on and take off. This is one of those multi-tasking pieces. You can wear this as a bodysuit with jeans or skirt too.
SKIMS Swim Tank Dress and Terry Towel
You just found your vacation must-have, the SKIMS Swim Tank Dress. It's easy to throw on and wear for a day at the pool or a night out. If you prefer a body-hugging fit, the brand advises sizing down. And, you can't forget about the matching towel, right?
If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, check out these wedding weekend hacks from Kourtney Kardashian.