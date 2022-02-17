Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Liquid Lipsticks at Every Price Point & Finish

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I am always, eating, drinking, and talking. If I want a lipstick that lasts through all that, liquid lipstick is the way to go because it stays put without any worry. That's especially important these days, since many of us are wearing protective face masks still. If you want color that stays on your lips instead of transferring to the inside of your face mask, liquid lipstick is the move. If you're a huge fan of PDA, then liquid lipstick is what you need to keep your glam intact post-makeout.

If you're not sure which liquid lipsticks to buy, then you're in the right place. After testing out so many of them for years, I put together the ultimate guide with answers to your questions and options for different price points and preferences; i.e. if you prefer a matte look, a glossy shine, or a cream texture.