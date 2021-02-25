All the Details on E!'s 2021 Golden Globes Red Carpet and Award Show Coverage

E! is the place to be for the 2021 Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is set to honor the year's best in film and television this Sunday, Feb. 28, but E! is kicking off its comprehensive coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social live from The Beverly Hilton long before co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler take their respective stages for the first-ever bi-coastal ceremony.

For starters, there's Daily Pop: Golden Globes Edition, airing on E! this Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. With appearances from designer Christian Siriano, Bling Empire star Guy Tang, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes and stylist Melissa Chataigne, the special episode will offer an inside look at everything to come when Hollywood's biggest names gather in-person and virtually.

Then, once Sunday rolls around, you can tune in to E! as early as 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT for Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes, in which award-winning actress Sarah Hyland, Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim and award-winning actress Sarah Hyland will give viewers a history lesson on some of the biggest red carpet show-stopping moments.