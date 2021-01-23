Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Cardi B Channels "Cosmic Energy" in Daring Dress During Shopping Trip With Offset

Cardi B turned heads in a red, sheer futuristic-looking dress during a shopping trip with husband Offset on Friday, Jan. 22. See photos of her latest style and her most daring looks of all time.

By Corinne Heller Jan 23, 2021 5:04 PMTags
FashionMusicCardi BOffset
Cardi B left little to the imagination with her latest look.

While shopping at the Bottega Veneta boutique in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 22, the 28-year-old "WAP" rapper wore a red, futuristic-looking 3/4-length body-hugging Pierre-Louis Auvray dress with a semi-sheer design that showed off dark thong underwear and contained thick white piping and a white wool short-sleeve top. Cardi paired the look with red stiletto sandals, red sunglasses, a red face mask and gold nail polish.

The star was accompanied by husband and fellow rapper Offset, 29. Cardi later posted a photo of herself posing in the risqué outfit on her Instagram page. She captioned the pic, "Majin Buu & Goku," referring to Dragon Ball characters.

The designer, Pierre-Louis Auvrayshared the same photo, writing, "Cosmic energy."

Offset also posted a pic of him and his wife holding hands on his Instagram page, as well as videos of her modeling the elaborate ensemble.

He wrote, "I know you wish you was me sh---eettt I wish I was me [heart eyes emoji]."

Instagram / Cardi B

See photos of Cardi B's most daring looks:

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
"Cosmic Energy"

Cardi wore this sheer red body-hugging Pierre-Louis Auvray dress on a shopping trip in Los Angeles with husband Offset in January 2021.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Flower Power

She slays Paris Fashion Week and she knows it. "I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York," she writes on Instagram, while showing off her vibrant green floral ensemble. "I'n here to serve it to you mother-f--kers, and serve it to you cold."

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Suited Up

Attending the Thom Browne show in Paris Fashion Week, the "Press" singer puts on her finest fashion. "THE TEACHER," she shares on the 'gram.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Perfectly Pink

Go big or go home! As you can see, Cardi goes all out for Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball gala wearing an over-the-top baby pink gown.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Party Girl

The rapper left little to the imagination at TakeOff's 25 birthday party, which she attended with his Migos band mate and her husband Offset.

instagram
Bandana Bardi

Who says bandanas are only meant to be an accessory? The "I Like It" rapper thinks outside the box with this fiery ensemble by Bryan Hearns. Even more stylish? If you look closely, you'll notice it's adorned with crystals.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jewel in the Crown

The Bronx-born artist shuts down the 2019 Grammys red carpet with this over-the-top Thierry Mugler gown from its 1995 archive.

SplashNews.com
Flower Power

Looking like a literal bouquet of flowers, the 26-year-old star struts her stuff on the streets of New York City in this Moschino get-up.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
White Hot, Hot, Hot

Giving Coachella fans a bondage-style moment, Cardi brings the heat to Indio, Calif. with this custom, white-hot outfit by Bryan Hearns.

Instagram
Cowgirl Couture

Can we get a "yeehaw?" The "Money" rapper goes country glam for the 2019 Rodeo Houston in this custom Bryan Hearns outfit.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Fierce and Fabulous

Not surprisingly, Belcalis Almanzar drops jaws during her 2019 Grammys performance. She rocks a 1995 archive Thierry Mugler bodysuit, which comes with larger-than-life feathers. Okurr!

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage
Stop the Presses

Never one to shy away from bold prints and patterns, the 26-year-old star wears this audacious Moschino dress. It's safe to say all eyes are on her during the fashion powerhouse's dinner.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET
Money Bag

The Bronx-born rapper makes everyone green with envy in her custom emerald two-piece by Vex Clothing, Dare to Be Vintage robe and Balenciaga boots. If anything, she most certainly is giving us "trap Selena" vibes.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
The Cat's Meow

The Hustlers actress turns heads during Milan Fashion Week with her wild (literally) Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. From her cheetah-print sunnies to the tiger-striped coat, this was a lewk, hunny.

Wendell Teodoro/WireImage
Va-Va-Voom

Cardi B turns up the heat while at the NYFW The Shows with this jaw-dropping get-up.

Splash News
It's Called Fashun

Belcalis takes high-fashion to another level while attending Paris Fashion Week. This fabulous Michael Costello dress and hat calls for two snaps and one twirl.

Atlantic Records
Golden Girl

For her "Money" music video, she wears a custom, head-to-toe Laurel Dewitt outfit that pays tribute to Lil' Kim. The lavish ruby jewels, intricate headpiece and over-the-top top bustier and skirt are everything.

Instagram
Oh My Feathers!

Yes, those are feathers, dahling. The 26-year-old star looks gussied up in this lavish Christian Cowan suit.

Prince Williams/WireImage
Iconique

Cardi B shuts down the house while performing at Streetz Fest 2K17. Her vibrant graffiti-printed bodysuit is just as bright and bold as the rapper herself.

Instagram
Canadian Tuxedo

Denim on denim! The 25-year-old star makes a jean-ius fashion statement with her Dolce & Gabbana denim jacket and pants. Her bra is by Namalia.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Barbie Vibes

Looking like a real-life Barbie, Bardi stuns in her hot pink two-piece, valero jacket and boots. She wears a custom Bryan Hearns outfit during the Super Bowl pre-show in Atlanta.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
She Bad

Cardi B channels Linda Evangelista with this flashy ensemble that's almost identical to what the supermodel wore in the '90s. She dazzles the stage with a bodysuit by Vex Clothing, custom accessories from Laurel Dewitt and vintage boots from Chanel.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Your Highness

The 2018 Met Gala theme brings Catholic motifs and religious-inspired designs to the extravagant event, and Bardi takes us to church with her ostentatious Moschino gown and headpiece.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1)
More Is More

Sometimes, more is more and the 26-year-old star knows it. She opts for a wildly colorful dress at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
Perfectly Pink

The Bronx-born artists brings the glitz and the glam during her Jimmy Kimmel Live performance with this glimmering hot pink ensemble. She wears a feather coat by Adrienne Landau, a bandeau bra and pants by Cheng-Huai Chuang and vintage frames from Chanel.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Green With Envy

Cardi knows how to make a state-mint! Mint green is arguably one of the hardest colors to pull off on the red carpet, but the rapper knocks it out of the park with this Ralph & Russo gown.

BFA
Royal Blues

The "I Like It" singer surprises fans during the Revolve Festival at Coachella. She joins her boo thang, Offset, wearing a flamboyant Louis Vuitton dress.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Cardi B brings a pop of color to her wardrobe with this quirky, colorful ensemble. Aside from the hot pink shoes, which are Casadei, she wears head-to-toe Moschino from the SS19 collection.

