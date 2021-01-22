Chrishell Stause Laughs Off Hater's Comment About Justin Hartley Divorce

Chrishell Stause doesn't have time for haters.
The Selling Sunset star proved she's not going to let her trolls bring her down by laughing off a comment a critic posted underneath her Instagram photo on Thursday, Jan. 21.
The photo showed the Netflix celeb posing alongside her castmates Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Heather Rae Young. But there seemed to be a new face added to her Oppenheim team. Like so many social media users, Chrishell turned that viral photo of Senator Bernie Sanders at the presidential inauguration into a meme and added him into the group pic. In fact, some followers noticed Chrishell appeared to cover up her co-star Christine Quinn with the Vermont politician.
"Ok I HAD to," she wrote along with a series of laughing emojis. "Welcome to the team Bernie!"
While many of the commenters got a kick out of Chrishell's post, one social media user seemed more focused on her split from Justin Hartley.
"Now I understand why your…ex hubby divorced your ass," the commenter wrote. "You dumb fool."
However, Chrishell didn't play into the negativity. "It's true. I guess I am exposed," she wrote along with laughing and rolling eye emojis. "I was internet memeing too much."
The This Is Us actor filed for divorce from the real estate agent in November 2019 after two years of marriage. They reached a divorce settlement in January.
The exes have since moved on. In December, Chrishell made her romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe Instagram official. And after sparking relationship rumors with Sofia Pernas in May, Justin appeared to confirm their dating status on social media in January.
"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced," Chrishell told People in September, "of course that's going to sting."
However, she's now "very smitten" with Keo and introduced him to her family over the holidays. "The most important thing for me is her," he said during a December Instagram Live. "As long as she's happy."