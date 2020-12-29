Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Says She'll Never Be Pregnant Again After Loss

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her positive vibes with her followers.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the cookbook author—who is currently on vacation with her family in St. Barts—took to her Instagram to share a cute video of her dancing in a tie-dye one piece.

A fan commented, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" to which the former model replied, "4 weeks sober" along with heart emojis and prayer hands emojis. Fans congratulated her strength and also sympathized with her.

"I just got sober as well!!" wrote a fan. "Beautiful!!! I love this!!!" Another added, "amazing! 15 years sober here. Keep going beautiful! One day at a time."

The mother of two has spoken candidly about her struggles with alcohol in the past. During a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, Chrissy shared that at the time she was, "point blank, just drinking too much."

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," confessed the Lip-Sync Battle co-host. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."