21 Pop Culture Events to Look Forward to in 2021

OK, we're just going to say it: 2020 sucked.

In a year like no other, our lives were put on hold thanks to a global pandemic that continues to wreak havoc as we speak. It's been a devastating time for so many, one that not even the brightest spots of pop culture could fully assuage. To say we're beyond ready for the clock to strike midnight on Dec. 31 and ring in 2021 is an understatement. We're sure you can relate.

And while we know we're putting a lot of pressure on the new year to help us forget about what we've just been through, there are already a handful of forthcoming pop culture events in the books that give us hope of brighter days ahead. (Seriously though, 2020 didn't exactly leave the highest of bars to climb over.)

From the long-awaited Friends reunion and the super-sized return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the arrival of a new Bachelor on ABC and a Starboy on the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, these are the 21 events that you need to put on your radar now!