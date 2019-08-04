The new Gossip Girl won't have broadcast network standards and practices, but that doesn't mean the series will go all, well, Euphoria on you.

"I think you don't ever want to feel gratuitous or something that you're doing just because. Luckily, we're now airing post-Euphoria, so anything we do will seem tame in comparison I don't think will be that controversial," series executive producer Josh Schwartz told a small group of press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour while promoting Nancy Drew.

The producers remained mum on whether the show will roll out all at once for binge or week to week, but they did say there will be some changes for the streaming era.