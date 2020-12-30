10 Things You Didn't Know About Elizabeth Berkley Lauren—By Elizabeth Berkley Lauren

Watch : Elizabeth Berkley Has Good News for "Saved By the Bell" Fans

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren is aware of the role she and her OG Saved by the Bell co-stars have played in the lives of an entire generation.

"It is a gift that is not lost on me. There has never been a moment that people stopped watching the original show. So through the years, it's multi-generational. People have come up to me also that are extremely emotional about the show and what it has meant for them in their childhood," she told E! News before the beloved teen sitcom returned with a reimagined satire on Peacock in late November. "Our childhood is sacred and for a lot of people it holds something really innocent and reconnects them to the joy in their life and that's what I think right now is so great about this moment."