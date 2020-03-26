Ralph Lauren Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Ralph Lauren is giving back those in need.

On Thursday, the famous designer announced that the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will be donating $10 million towards coronavirus relief efforts.

"Now more than ever, supporting each other in this time of need has become our mission," an official statement from the Ralph Lauren brand stated. "As we face this global challenge together, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation is committing $10 million to help our teams and communities around the world."

His donation will benefit several charities and organizations, including the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is a global effort that provides support to countries battling the pandemic, as well as the foundation's Pink Pony Fund to ensure those suffering from cancer have the resources and care they need during this vulnerable time.

The renowned fashion mogul will also be providing financial grants for Ralph Lauren colleagues that are facing special circumstances through his Emergency Assistance Foundation. To give back to the fashion community, the icon will commit an inaugural gift to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund as well.